Cascades Park historical exhibit unveiled

Two new exhibits unveiled at Cascades Historical Plaza
By Staci Inez
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Community leaders unveiled a new historic exhibit at Cascades Park.

The new Tallahassee Civil Rights Memorial sits on the site of the former Leon County jail.

The exhibit includes photos from the civil rights movement, along with a letter sent to local activists by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

It also marks the spot where those arrested during sit ins and boycotts were jailed.

The memorial was part of a commitment from Cascades Park Developer North American Properties to preserve Tallahassee’s history.

”Today is about a group of people in Tallahassee who have truly helped change our corner of the world. It includes those who stood up for civil rights on this land and the public servants at the turn of the 19th century who delivered our early municipal services inside architecturally significant buildings,” the developers said.

The display is located at the corner of East Gaines and South Gadsden streets right next to the AC Hotel.

