FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee.

The reason for the exodus is a pest problem that they haven’t been able to get under control.

The school said fumigation is needed.

According to Director of University Housing Jennifer Wilder, students started to report roach complaints when they moved into Palmetto Street Phase Three apartments about 11 days ago.

Exterminators tried to fix the problem, but reports only multiplied.

The school said a number of factors led officials to notify students Thursday that they would need to move out by Friday. They might be away from their home for up to a week.

That tight turnaround is not sitting well with some of the students. One student moved almost all of her stuff into storage.

It looked like the end of the school year with the number of students taking items out of dorms in the middle of the afternoon.

“We were totally unprepared. There are freshman who live here who don’t have a car. We just got dropped off last week by our parents. Some people like me who are out of state are totally unprepared for something like this,” Raven Hayes, a FAMU 4th year student, said.

The housing director didn’t sugar coat this situation and admitted that it is not perfect, but said this will hopefully nip the problem in the bud.

“We understand their frustration...That in an ideal world this is not how we would handle it, but we want to resolve the issue so that they don’t continue to deal with the pest control issue,” Wilder said. “We want to get it resolved and we want to get it done so they have a smooth rest of the semester.”

The school is offering shuttles to and from the hotels, which will be located on Apalachee Parkway and North Monroe Street. Those students will also get free meal plans and extra security at those hotels. In addition to fumigation, crews will also bait each room.

The school will then do a walk-thru of each apartment before giving it the all-clear.

The hope is to have students back on campus by next Thursday.

