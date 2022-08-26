Florida A&M still set to play North Carolina, several players ineligible

The FAMU Rattlers open their tenure in the SWAC in the Orange Blossom Classic against Jackson State.(Dominic Miranda | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU Athletics tells WCTV it will still play Saturday’s game at North Carolina.

This comes following social media rumors early Friday afternoon that the Rattlers would not be able to play at UNC. The problem stems from certification issues that have made 20 players ineligible to play according to Florida A&M. It is unclear if these issues would prevent players from being eligible in future contests or just the Week 0 game against the Tar Heels.

The game is slated for kickoff on Saturday at 8 PM on ACC Network.

