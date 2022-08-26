Morning Pep Rally visits Valdosta High School

WCTV Morning Pep Rally
WCTV Morning Pep Rally(WCTV)
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Wildcats from Valdosta High School.

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.

If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s Morning Pep Rally.

