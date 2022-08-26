New Lowndes Co. fire station to help with EMS response time

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The north side of Lowndes County has implemented something to better serve its residents.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue’s Bemiss Station 5 is up and running, now with a new bay for South Georgia Medical Center’s EMS. The opening will provide faster service to the North Bemiss area.

This project is part of the expansion for Lowndes County Fire Rescue, which began in 2021.

“We are extremely happy with the increase in coverage that we are going to have here on the north end,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County manager. “It’s just a testament to the commitment that Lowndes County has for the safety of our citizens. So we will continue to move forward. The fire department is going to be a great community partner and we’re just so grateful for where we are with regards to public safety here in Lowndes County.”

The Bemiss Fire Station is the first of its kind for Lowndes County, something county leaders are super excited about.

“It’s been a long time coming, but it does a lot of things for North Lowndes County,” said Randy Smith, senior VP At South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC). “It better positions resources for both the fire perspective and from an EMS perspective to provide that public safety mission to the citizens of Lowndes County.”

