Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather will be more of the same for Saturday, and the next day. And the next day.

A stalled frontal boundary near the Gulf Coast is forecast to deteriorate during the weekend, but plenty of high atmospheric moisture content and daytime heating will keep the rain chances between 60% and 70% Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s near the coast to the lower 90s in most inland locations. Overnight lows will be in the 70s.

The FSU game at home could have some showers and storms around the 5 p.m. kickoff time but the odds will likely decrease during the evening as daytime heating decreases.

Another cold front is forecast to advance late in the work week which may keep rain chances high. High atmospheric moisture content will stick around to help keep the odds high, too. Questions remain on how far south that front will move, but it’s likely the Big Bend and South Georgia will stay muggy.

