‘Fight Like Addison:’ Shark attack survivor Addison Bethea benefit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addison Bethea was attacked by a shark off the coast of Keaton Beach back in June.

Addison lost her leg and spent five weeks in the hospital.

Now, the community is invited to come together Saturday to help out the Taylor County teen for the “Fight Like Addison” Benefit ride and concert event.

While Addison was in recovery her family started a Facebook page “Fight Like Addison” to support her and also help the family raise funds for her medical expenses.

“It’s great having people support you the whole time because, without that support, you really couldn’t get through it by yourself, you’d get down in the pumps, and who going to lift your spirits when you’re down,” Addison said.

Guess who got to break out of the hospital today!! 🤜🏻🦈 Off to in-patient rehab she goes 👏🏻 Posted by Fight Like Addison on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

The community is hosting a bike rally and concert in Perry that will help raise funds towards Addison’s recovery.

It starts at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 5:30 p.m. at Forest Capital Park - and it will feature Taylor Woods, Jared Walker, Blind Luck, Deuces Wild, and more.

There will also be over 75 vendors and Addison is expected to stop by too.

All proceeds will go to the foundation created for the Bethea family.

If you are interested in making a donation, you can go to the GoFundMe page here.

