‘Fight Like Addison:’ Shark attack survivor Addison Bethea benefit

“Fight Like Addison” Benefit ride and concert event.
“Fight Like Addison” Benefit ride and concert event.(Gray Stations)
By Julia Melim
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addison Bethea was attacked by a shark off the coast of Keaton Beach back in June.

Addison lost her leg and spent five weeks in the hospital.

Now, the community is invited to come together Saturday to help out the Taylor County teen for the “Fight Like Addison” Benefit ride and concert event.

While Addison was in recovery her family started a Facebook page “Fight Like Addison” to support her and also help the family raise funds for her medical expenses.

“It’s great having people support you the whole time because, without that support, you really couldn’t get through it by yourself, you’d get down in the pumps, and who going to lift your spirits when you’re down,” Addison said.

Guess who got to break out of the hospital today!! 🤜🏻🦈 Off to in-patient rehab she goes 👏🏻

Posted by Fight Like Addison on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

The community is hosting a bike rally and concert in Perry that will help raise funds towards Addison’s recovery.

It starts at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 5:30 p.m. at Forest Capital Park - and it will feature Taylor Woods, Jared Walker, Blind Luck, Deuces Wild, and more.

There will also be over 75 vendors and Addison is expected to stop by too.

All proceeds will go to the foundation created for the Bethea family.

If you are interested in making a donation, you can go to the GoFundMe page here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a teen who is...
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’
Rocket was one of the first animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas when it opened in the...
500 lb. escapee tortoise returns home to zoo after 13 years
The Solyanik family said they're appreciative of the opportunity to come to start a new life...
Family of three flees to Tallahassee with one-year-old daughter
House in Jefferson Co. is the site of two murders, exactly one year apart.
House in Jefferson Co. is site of two murders, exactly one year apart

Latest News

The double homicide occurred at 1290 East Clark Avenue on August 23, 2021. According to...
NEW DETAILS: 2021 shootout, double homicide at Monticello home
FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee.
FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels
Fire Station 5 now holds a bay for SGMC EMS.
New Lowndes Co. fire station to help with EMS response time
WCTV Morning Pep Rally
Morning Pep Rally visits Valdosta High School