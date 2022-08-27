Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, August 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The scattered showers and thunderstorms will slowly fizzle out later tonight, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70′s.

Expect patchy fog early Sunday morning, especially along the I-75 corridor. A mix of sun & clouds in the morning will give way to more afternoon showers & thunderstorms, with 70% coverage in the forecast. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s, but feel about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than that.

Rain chances remain around 60-70% throughout the work week. We are keeping an eye on a few disturbances in the tropics, none of which have more than a 20% chance of development into a tropical cyclone over the next 2 days. We will continue to closely watch these areas and let you know if there are further developments. No immediate impacts to our area or the U.S. at this time.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.