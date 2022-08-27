Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, August 27

A mix of sun & clouds in the morning will give way to afternoon showers and thunderstorms Sunday.
By Josh Green
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The scattered showers and thunderstorms will slowly fizzle out later tonight, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70′s.

Expect patchy fog early Sunday morning, especially along the I-75 corridor. A mix of sun & clouds in the morning will give way to more afternoon showers & thunderstorms, with 70% coverage in the forecast. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s, but feel about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than that.

Rain chances remain around 60-70% throughout the work week. We are keeping an eye on a few disturbances in the tropics, none of which have more than a 20% chance of development into a tropical cyclone over the next 2 days. We will continue to closely watch these areas and let you know if there are further developments. No immediate impacts to our area or the U.S. at this time.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Quincy Police investigate drive-by shooting that left 18-year-old dead
FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee.
FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Newly-obtained court documents are shedding a light on what transpired outside a home in...
New details emerge in 2021 shootout, double homicide at Monticello home
The FAMU Rattlers open their tenure in the SWAC in the Orange Blossom Classic against Jackson...
UPDATE: Major stars among 20 ineligible Rattlers vs. UNC

Latest News

Rain chances will remain on the scattered side for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 27
Rain chances will remain on the scattered side for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 27
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
Mike’s evening forecast Aug. 26, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
Mike's evening forecast Aug. 26, 2022