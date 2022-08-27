Quincy Police investigate drive-by shooting that left 18-year-old dead

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department investigates a shooting that happened Friday evening on West Crawford Street.

According to QPD, the victim was driving west on West Crawford Street near South 9th Street around 9:43 p.m. when she was hit multiple times by gunshots.

The gunshots came from the suspect’s vehicle which was driving behind the victim’s vehicle and then beside her.

There were two passengers in the victim’s vehicle, according to the press release. The passengers did not sustain any injuries.

The victim died at the scene and was identified as 18-year-old Shanti Lewis.

According to QPD, they have identified a person of interest in this investigation.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact the QPD at (850) 627-7111. To remain anonymous, contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

This is an active homicide investigation.

