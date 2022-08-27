REPLAY: Football Friday Night (8/26)
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia.
This week’s games include...
Thomas County Central vs. Thomasville
Lincoln vs. Godby
Trinity Catholic vs. Florida High
Wewahitchka vs. Brookwood
Leon vs. North Florida Christian
Gadsden County vs. Lowndes
Cook vs. Valdosta
Chiles vs. Wakulla
Coffee vs. Bainbridge
Terrell County vs. Munroe (Makari Vickers commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners)
Port St. Joe vs. Jefferson County
Robert Toombs vs. Aucilla Christian
Monroe vs. Cairo
