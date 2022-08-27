REPLAY: Football Friday Night (8/26)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia.

This week’s games include...

Thomas County Central vs. Thomasville

Lincoln vs. Godby

Trinity Catholic vs. Florida High

Wewahitchka vs. Brookwood

Leon vs. North Florida Christian

Gadsden County vs. Lowndes

Cook vs. Valdosta

Chiles vs. Wakulla

Coffee vs. Bainbridge

Terrell County vs. Munroe (Makari Vickers commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners)

Port St. Joe vs. Jefferson County

Robert Toombs vs. Aucilla Christian

Monroe vs. Cairo

