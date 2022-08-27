Small businesses excited to see fans on game day weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s opening weekend not only means thousands of fans will be in and around Doak Campbell Stadium but the businesses nearby as well.

Picked store, in the college town, say they’ve seen huge crowds all day which is extremely beneficial for their business.

Now Picked is a vintage clothing and shoe store that caters to FSU gear and clothing.

Their goal is to bring generations together for those that bought or wore clothes in style back when they were in school a few decades ago and items for the younger generations looking for a more vintage look while representing their favorite university.

Regardless, the store relies heavily on the school year and the crowd football season can bring in.

“For us, our whole business revolves around football season,” Doug Ramos, Picked’s owner said. “That’s definitely a big part of our business. We do more to try to work through the rest of the year and it does well and people do come here as a football season but during football season everybody’s just excited.”

Ramos says his business is coming up on its one-year mark and this will be his first full football season.

So he is very excited for the possibilities the year can bring for them.

