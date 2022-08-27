Small businesses excited to see fans on game day weekend

Picked store, in the college town, say they’ve seen huge crowds all day which is extremely beneficial for their business.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s opening weekend not only means thousands of fans will be in and around Doak Campbell Stadium but the businesses nearby as well.

Picked store, in the college town, say they’ve seen huge crowds all day which is extremely beneficial for their business.

Now Picked is a vintage clothing and shoe store that caters to FSU gear and clothing.

Their goal is to bring generations together for those that bought or wore clothes in style back when they were in school a few decades ago and items for the younger generations looking for a more vintage look while representing their favorite university.

Regardless, the store relies heavily on the school year and the crowd football season can bring in.

“For us, our whole business revolves around football season,” Doug Ramos, Picked’s owner said. “That’s definitely a big part of our business. We do more to try to work through the rest of the year and it does well and people do come here as a football season but during football season everybody’s just excited.”

Ramos says his business is coming up on its one-year mark and this will be his first full football season.

So he is very excited for the possibilities the year can bring for them.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a teen who is...
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’
Rocket was one of the first animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas when it opened in the...
500 lb. escapee tortoise returns home to zoo after 13 years
The Solyanik family said they're appreciative of the opportunity to come to start a new life...
Family of three flees to Tallahassee with one-year-old daughter
House in Jefferson Co. is the site of two murders, exactly one year apart.
House in Jefferson Co. is site of two murders, exactly one year apart

Latest News

The double homicide occurred at 1290 East Clark Avenue on August 23, 2021. According to...
NEW DETAILS: 2021 shootout, double homicide at Monticello home
FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee.
FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels
“Fight Like Addison” Benefit ride and concert event.
‘Fight Like Addison:’ Shark attack survivor Addison Bethea benefit
Picked store, in the college town, say they’ve seen huge crowds all day which is extremely...
Small businesses excited to see fans on game day weekend