Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High-end moisture content along with daytime heating will help to keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast again for Sunday. The Big Bend and South Georgia will see the best odds in the afternoon and evening hours with highs near 90 inland to the upper 80s near the coastline. A moderate threat of rip currents is in place for the coastal areas Sunday.

Rain chances will remain about the same throughout the work week. A cold front is forecast to move into the Southeast by mid week and stall over or near the viewing area by late week. This will help to keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Highs will stay near 90 with the lows in the 70s.

Tropics Update

The National Hurricane Center is watching four areas in the tropics for potential tropical cyclone development. The closest to home is the potential of tropical development to the east of the Yucatan Peninsula in the Caribbean Sea. The odds of development are at 30% for the next five days.

8 am ET Aug 28: A broad and elongated area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic is likely to develop gradually and become a tropical depression later this week over the waters east of the Leeward Islands.https://t.co/m9946DGzPQ pic.twitter.com/hL9SmRu6AG — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2022

Meanwhile, a broad tropical wave over the central Atlantic Ocean has been given a 70% chance of development over the next five days. There is plenty of time to watch this wave as it’s expected to move west-northwesterly.

