Famous Winston Churchill portrait swapped with fake, authorities say

Original portrait of Winston Churchill found stolen in Ottawa, the thief replaced the photo...
Original portrait of Winston Churchill found stolen in Ottawa, the thief replaced the photo with a reproduction to cover up the crime.(CTV Network, unsourced photos)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Canadian authorities are investigating the theft of a famous portrait of Winston Churchill.

The portrait by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh is one of the most reproduced photos of the 20th century.

The original was on display in Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier Hotel, but sometime between Christmas and January 6 someone stole the original and replaced it with a reproduction.

Last weekend, hotel employees noticed the frame holding the print was not hung properly, and the frame did not match others in the space.

The value of the stolen portrait is around $100,000.

An expert on art theft is optimistic the original will be recovered but points out that arrests in cases like this are rare.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Quincy Police investigate drive-by shooting that left 18-year-old dead
FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee.
FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels
Arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder.
UPDATE: Man in custody after Saturday night shooting on Tower Road in Tallahassee
The FAMU Rattlers open their tenure in the SWAC in the Orange Blossom Classic against Jackson...
UPDATE: Major stars among 20 ineligible Rattlers vs. UNC
Newly-obtained court documents are shedding a light on what transpired outside a home in...
New details emerge in 2021 shootout, double homicide at Monticello home

Latest News

The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits
Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's...
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Krispy Kreme is launching the Artemis Moon doughnut.
Krispy Kreme launches Artemis Moon doughnut