LCSO investigating Saturday night shooting on Tower Road

The Leon County Sheriff's Office investigates a Saturday night shooting.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting on Tower Road in northeast Leon County, according to an LCSO spokesperson.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Tower Road at John Boy Lane.

Details are limited at this time, including extent of injuries or if anyone has been arrested.

Stay with WCTV for the latest.

