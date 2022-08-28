LCSO investigating Saturday night shooting on Tower Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting on Tower Road in northeast Leon County, according to an LCSO spokesperson.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Tower Road at John Boy Lane.

Details are limited at this time, including extent of injuries or if anyone has been arrested.

Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.