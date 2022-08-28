Northside Tallahassee Rotary collecting donations for Ukraine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -We want to highlight a local group with ties to Ukraine making a big difference.

The Northside Tallahassee Rotary has been working with orphans in Ukraine for 25 years.

They’ve switched their focus to collecting humanitarian aid and emergency items.

In phase one of their operation, they raised $105,000 and they are now entering phase two of the initiative.

“So many people have been affected and another two-million people have left Ukraine and need additional assistance for resettlement so our thought primarily is that there are still food shortages, there are still medical supply shortages and there are the big things that need to be bought,” said Director of International Services Joyce Dove.

All the funds received go directly to the International Lviv Rotary Club. They are using the money to buy emergency kits.

Here is a link to help.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.