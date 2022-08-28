‘Sign of hope’ Ukrainians share what sunflower symbolizes

'Sign of hope' Ukrainians share what sunflower symbolizes.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV wanted to thank the families in the ‘Ukraine: The Human Cost’ series who felt comfortable enough to sit down and share what they’ve been through.

Throughout their journey and even before the war, they look to their sunflower as a sign of hope.

WCTV asked each interviewee about the meaning of the sunflower, and here are their words.

”The sunflower makes me think of Ukraine, it does,” refugee Leo Makarov said.

”It’s something kind, and warm, and good for us, ” refugee Anastasiia Solyanik.

“We have huge fields of this sunflower in Ukraine and some people took photos in these flowers and it’s like a sight of Ukraine,” refugee Anna Makarov said.

”We use it to make sunflower oil and it’s really great for our economics because it’s a big part of our agricultural business,” Solyanik said.

”In my phone, I have the picture of the yellow sunflowers and the blue skies like the Ukrainian flag,” said Kyiv native Larissa Lavrushko.

”The flower is the flower that turns to the sun and looks like the sun and we believe that it’s like hope,” Lavrushko said.

”A definite sign of peace and hope for the Ukrainian people and peace and hold for freedom and peace and hope for freedom and independence and peace and hope for freedom of speech, ”Patrick Pfeffer said, a Panama City native.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Quincy Police investigate drive-by shooting that left 18-year-old dead
FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee.
FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels
Arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder.
UPDATE: Man in custody after Saturday night shooting on Tower Road in Tallahassee
The FAMU Rattlers open their tenure in the SWAC in the Orange Blossom Classic against Jackson...
UPDATE: Major stars among 20 ineligible Rattlers vs. UNC
Newly-obtained court documents are shedding a light on what transpired outside a home in...
New details emerge in 2021 shootout, double homicide at Monticello home

Latest News

Northside Tallahassee Rotary collecting donations for Ukraine.
Northside Tallahassee Rotary collecting donations for Ukraine
She was trapped for 35 hours on that train and it took 5 days to get to the border of Poland
UPDATE: Woman trapped on train builds new life in Tallahassee
A Panama City business owner flipping the journey of Ukraine on its head.
Panhandle businessman living in Ukraine shares his fears as he makes his escape near the Polish border
'Sign of hope' Ukrainians share what sunflower symbolizes