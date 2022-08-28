'Sign of hope' Ukrainians share what sunflower symbolizes.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV wanted to thank the families in the ‘Ukraine: The Human Cost’ series who felt comfortable enough to sit down and share what they’ve been through.

Throughout their journey and even before the war, they look to their sunflower as a sign of hope.

WCTV asked each interviewee about the meaning of the sunflower, and here are their words.

”The sunflower makes me think of Ukraine, it does,” refugee Leo Makarov said.

”It’s something kind, and warm, and good for us, ” refugee Anastasiia Solyanik.

“We have huge fields of this sunflower in Ukraine and some people took photos in these flowers and it’s like a sight of Ukraine,” refugee Anna Makarov said.

”We use it to make sunflower oil and it’s really great for our economics because it’s a big part of our agricultural business,” Solyanik said.

”In my phone, I have the picture of the yellow sunflowers and the blue skies like the Ukrainian flag,” said Kyiv native Larissa Lavrushko.

”The flower is the flower that turns to the sun and looks like the sun and we believe that it’s like hope,” Lavrushko said.

”A definite sign of peace and hope for the Ukrainian people and peace and hold for freedom and peace and hope for freedom and independence and peace and hope for freedom of speech, ”Patrick Pfeffer said, a Panama City native.

