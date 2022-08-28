UPDATE: Woman trapped on train builds new life in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Now to an update on a story we first brought you back in April.

Valeriya Petuskova’s mother, Zoya was crammed on a train alongside other Ukrainians trying to escape.

Fast forward to now, Zoya has made it to Tallahassee after a close call.

During her journey, the train she was traveling in was under attack.

She was trapped for 35 hours on that train and it took 5 days to get to the border of Poland where she stayed until she was able to make her way here where she is now safe with her daughter.

“Now I don’t worry that something is going to happen to them. I understand now they are safe, and they are here with me and I can protect them and nothing bad will happen,” said Zoya’s daughter, Valeriya Petushkova.

Zoya holds an immigrant visa and is now listed as her daughter’s dependent.

Valeryia said she will now support her mother here in the states, forever.

