Another housing hiccup: Second FAMU dorm emptied

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is clearing a second dorm on campus, moving dozens more students to hotel rooms, this time because of a fire at the residence hall.

FAMU says 80 students will be relocated from Polkinghorne Village West to local hotels. A fire set in a trash can there on Friday activated the sprinkler system which caused some flooding damage, according to the university.

This comes just days after the university moved hundreds of students out of Palmetto Street Phase Three apartments because of a roach infestation.

Those students are also being housed in local hotels while exterminators work to fumigate the building, bait each room, and clear the pest problem. FAMU says the Palmetto students may be out of their apartments until Thursday.

For the Polkinghorne Village residents, the university says shuttle services will be provided daily on a two-hour rotation from each hotel location to campus. The shuttles will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week.

Additionally, students will continue to have access to their meal plan during this time of relocation, FAMU says.

“The Office of University Housing deeply regrets the inconvenience,” FAMU said in a press release.

It’s not clear how long these students could remain in hotels or how long repairs at Polkinghorne Village could take.

