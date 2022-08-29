Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug.29

First fog, then more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was an issue Monday morning as visibility occasionally dropped to near zero miles in a few Big Bend and South Georgia locations.

The visibility improved to above a mile in many reporting stations by 9 a.m. Monday. One the fog and low clouds dissipate late in the day, daytime heating along with ample moisture will allow for elevated rain chances Monday afternoon. Coverage and confidence will be at 60% with highs near 90 inland to the upper 80s near the coast.

The viewing area will be “in between” weather features and, with small-scale guidance throttling back rain coverage, Tuesday will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Rain chances will be near 60% starting Wednesday as a cold front is forecast to approach the area. This will be an extra ingredient with keeping rain chances in the scattered category. High temperatures will still be near 90. The weather will be a carbon copy of Wednesday for Thursday and Friday.

The front is forecast to linger into the weekend, but have lowered rain chances slightly to between 40% and 50% - for now.

