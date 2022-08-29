Judge says Gov. Kemp must testify in election probe, but agrees to postpone

Gov. Brian Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp(Source: Georgia Governor's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - A judge has ruled that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in the state. But he agreed to postpone the governor’s appearance until after the November election.

Lawyers for Kemp had argued that immunities related to his position as governor protect him from having to testify.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, disagreed and said the governor must testify.

Prosecutors have said they want to ask Kemp about contacts with former President Donald Trump and others in the wake of the 2020 general election.

