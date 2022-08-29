Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: Aug. 29, 2022

Mike's Monday Evening Forecast: Aug. 29, 2022
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

Same old story with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today, although not as numerous as most days this summer.

Scattered thundershowers possible again tomorrow, then another increase in rain chances at the end of the week and into the weekend.

The tropics are still mostly quiet. There are a couple of weak disturbances not expected to do anything. There is a stronger disturbance in the tropical Atlantic, but it’s expected to stay out over open ocean water and not impact any land anytime soon, if ever.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder.
UPDATE: Man in custody after Saturday night shooting on Tower Road in Tallahassee
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Quincy Police investigate drive-by shooting that left 18-year-old dead
FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee.
FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels

Latest News

First fog, then more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Meteorologist Charles Roop has...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug.29
First fog, then more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Meteorologist Charles Roop has...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 29
Meteorologist Charles Roop has an update on the tropics for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Charles' Tropical Update - Monday, Aug. 29
Scattered showers and storms stay in the forecast for the rest of the weekend. Meteorologist...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 28