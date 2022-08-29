Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shootout with suspect

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - An officer was injured in a shooting incident that occurred Sunday night, according to the Moultrie Police Department.

Moultrie Police Officers responded to 1712 1st Avenue in reference to a wanted suspect. Police said the suspect had multiple felony warrants for his arrest.

When Officers attempted to make contact, the suspect fired at the officers. The officers returned fire and the suspect barricaded himself in his room.

One officer was injured during the incident. The Officer was transported to the emergency room and has since been treated and released.

The suspect has been taken into custody without further incident and is currently being held at the Colquitt County Jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is currently investigating the incident.

