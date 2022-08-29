Tallahassee man convicted of severely abusing two year old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of severely abusing a two year old girl was just found guilty of aggravated child abuse and neglect and will be sentenced next month.

Clayton Pafford was arrested back in May 2019 after leading deputies and troopers on a high-speed chase near Woodville.

Pafford is accused of beating the toddler, causing brain bleeds, lacerations to her face and a retinal hemorrhage. Doctors also found evidence of past abuse including what appeared to be healing cigarette burns, court records say.

He and the child’s mother lived together at a home on Crossway Court. She was arrested too.

According to court records, Heather Reid was charged with multiple counts of child neglect. Court records show charges against Reid are still pending.

Pafford is set to be sentenced on September 20th.

