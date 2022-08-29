Teen with loaded gun arrested at Gene Cox Stadium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy arrested a teen with a loaded gun at Gene Cox Stadium on Friday.

The 14-year-old boy was at the football game, even though he is not enrolled at any of the high schools playing or any other Leon County School, and was wearing a jacket with a large bulge in the front pocket covering up the gun, according to LCSO.

The School Resource Deputy approached the teen at the football game and discovered a Taurus handgun after a pat-down search.

The teen was then transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center and charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

“We have deputies on scene at every high school football game,” Leon County Schools spokesman Chris Petley said. “For big games at Gene Cox stadium, we have 12 to 14 deputies working security and other deputies actively monitoring security cameras posted throughout the stadium.”

Petley said right now they do not have any metal detectors at the stadium and they do not wand people attending the football game at the security checkpoints.

LCSO said it’s illegal for any person to carry a firearm or weapon on school premises, school-provided transportation, or other facilities being used for school activities.

LCSO asks that families speak to their kids about the dangers of bringing a weapon to school and follow the policy that if they “See Something, Say Something.”

Anyone can anonymously report any Leon County school-related suspicious activity via the “FortifyFL” App or call (850) 922-KIDS.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.