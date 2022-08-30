Authorities ask for help identifying suspect in Jackson County school bus hit and run

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect responsible for a hit and run with a Jackson County school bus.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers say the incident happened on Sand Basin Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25th.

The school bus was heading south on Sand Basin Road in a curve. An older model green 4-door sedan was driving north along the center of the same road.

According to FHP officials, the car tried to steer out of the way, but still side swiped the bus. The green car left immediately after the incident.

The bus driver and students were all uninjured in the crash.

Authorities with Florida Highway Patrol are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver or his car.

If you have any information, contact FHP at (850) 873-7020.

