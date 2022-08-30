Career Source Capitol Region holding state agency job fair amid worker shortage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Job vacancies and demand for workers on the rise in nearly every sector in the Big Bend, according to Career Source Capitol Region.

They are holding a targeted job fair recruiting for seven different agencies with the State of Florida, as they continue to face a worker shortage.

Capital City Correspondent Mike Rogers spoke with Career Source Capitol Region about what job opportunities are available, and what will take to fill these vacancies.

They said their goal with the career fair is to appeal to a broad range of career seekers.

The career fair will be held at the Leon County Career Center and there will be eight employers offering a range of positions, from entry level to those requiring a doctorate degree.

“It’s a great way to get a lot of people in one place to talk to multiple employers at one time,” Senior Director for Business Solutions Events and Special Projects Trish Yahn said.

Agencies including the Department of Corrections, Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and the Agency for Persons with Disabilities will be attending the career fair.

“We’re seeing a lot more people looking for jobs, so I’m very hopeful things are starting to turn around,” Yahn said.

Yahn said the need for jobs is out there and that 162 people have already signed up for the fair, more than doubling their goal of 50 to 75.

“The state isn’t necessarily known for high pay rates, I don’t think I’m dissing the state when I say that. But they do have very good benefits, and for some people the benefits are really important,” Yahn said.

Unemployment rates in Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties sit at 3.1%, 3.6%, and 2.5% respectively.

Meaning, some potential employees can write their own ticket.

“The higher your skill level, the more it is a career seeker market,” Yahn said. “Because the more skill you bring, the more experience you bring, hopefully the more salary you can demand.”

In the three-county region there are about 5,800 people unemployed and about 11,000 online job ads.

This career fair will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Leon County Career Center on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.