Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 30

Rain chances are forecast to increase as a cold front moves into the region on Wednesday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and storms will be back Tuesday afternoon, but there were already showers along some coastal areas as of 7:45 a.m. Fog also made a return to the I-75 corridor and portions South Georgia. Once the fog dissipates, daytime heating will help allow for a 50-50 chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs inland will be back to near 90 in most locations to the upper 80s near the coast.

Rain odds will increase to 70% starting Wednesday as a cold front is forecast to move into the Southeast and park itself over the Big Bend and South Georgia through the rest of the work week and into the Labor Day weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 for most days. The odds of showers and thunderstorms will decrease to 60% Friday and Saturday, 50% on Sunday, and 40% on Labor Day.

