Cooking with GMS: Peach Buckle
Chef Sergio Endara teaches our Good Morning Show team how to make peach buckle.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sergio Endara, Senior Managing Chef with Aprons Catering & Cooking School at Publix Village Square, joined the Good Morning Show bright and early Tuesday to share his take on a classic peach buckle recipe. If you missed out or would like to follow along, you can watch the video above or read the step by step instructions below:
Peach Buckle
Active Time - 15 minutes, Total Time - 1 hour, 20 minutes (Makes 8 servings)
Ingredients:
3 large firm, ripe peaches (about 24 oz)
1 cup (+4 tablespoons) sugar, divided
1 cup flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick)
1 cup whole milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 350F. Pit peaches (peel if desired), then cut into 1/2-inch slices. Add peach slices to medium bowl and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons sugar; toss to coat. Combine in large bowl: flour, baking powder, salt, and 1 cup sugar until blended.
2. Melt butter in IQ-inch cast-iron skillet on medium. Meanwhile, whisk milk and vanilla into flour mixture until well blended; then carefully whisk in melted butter until blended. Pour batter into same skillet and top evenly with peaches; sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons sugar.
3. Bake 50-55 minutes until top is golden and center is set. Remove from oven and set aside 10 minutes to cool. Serve warm.
Chef’s tip: serve with your favorite ice cream, dessert sauce, or whipped topping.
You can find a link to the classes Publix offers here.
