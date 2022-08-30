Cooking with GMS: Peach Buckle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sergio Endara, Senior Managing Chef with Aprons Catering & Cooking School at Publix Village Square, joined the Good Morning Show bright and early Tuesday to share his take on a classic peach buckle recipe. If you missed out or would like to follow along, you can watch the video above or read the step by step instructions below:

Peach Buckle

Active Time - 15 minutes, Total Time - 1 hour, 20 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

3 large firm, ripe peaches (about 24 oz)

1 cup (+4 tablespoons) sugar, divided

1 cup flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick)

1 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Pit peaches (peel if desired), then cut into 1/2-inch slices. Add peach slices to medium bowl and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons sugar; toss to coat. Combine in large bowl: flour, baking powder, salt, and 1 cup sugar until blended.

2. Melt butter in IQ-inch cast-iron skillet on medium. Meanwhile, whisk milk and vanilla into flour mixture until well blended; then carefully whisk in melted butter until blended. Pour batter into same skillet and top evenly with peaches; sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons sugar.

3. Bake 50-55 minutes until top is golden and center is set. Remove from oven and set aside 10 minutes to cool. Serve warm.

Chef’s tip: serve with your favorite ice cream, dessert sauce, or whipped topping.

