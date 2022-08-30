FAMU releases statement about Rattler football team

The Rattlers begin their fall football camp ahead of the 2022 season.
The Rattlers begin their fall football camp ahead of the 2022 season.(Dominic Miranda | WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has released a statement in regard to the ongoing NCAA clearance issues that kept 20 members of the Rattler football team from suiting up against North Carolina on Saturday.

“FAMU is committed to upholding high standards and rigorous adherence to NCAA guidelines,” FAMU Media Spokesperson Keith Miles said in the statement. “After the assessments of Spring and Summer 2022 academic progress, the Compliance team exercised its due diligence to complete the certification process on August 11, before the Fall sports season began.”

This comes after a letter from the team addressed to University President Dr. Larry Robinson leaked online.

This comes on the heels of a statement from the SWAC earlier Monday evening saying the conference has dispatched compliance officials to help FAMU with the certification issues.

Florida A&M’s next game is a pivotal one as the Rattlers travel to Miami to play SWAC East rival Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic which will be critical to the orange and green’s conference title hopes. Speaking to the press today Head Coach Willie Simmons hopes to have some players back for the contest against Deion Sanders’ Tigers.

