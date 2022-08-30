Gov. DeSantis awards $1.9 million to Suwannee County to improve water infrastructure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor DeSantis presented a $1.9 million check to Suwannee County Tuesday to expand infrastructure for water distribution and treatment facilities.

The money will go toward expanding the Suwannee County Industrial Catalyst site, which is a 500-acre industrial park.

“The catalyst site is an area within a rural area of opportunity that serves as an economic generator for regional growth in a targeted industry,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Live Oak. “And this site is ideal for growth in a number of different industries.”

The Governor’s office said the investment is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs in manufacturing and distribution, with an economic impact of almost $10 million.

