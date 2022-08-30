Governor suspends Miller Co. Sheriff

Miller County Sheriff, Ric Morgan, arrested for sexual battery.
Miller County Sheriff, Ric Morgan, arrested for sexual battery.(MCJ)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - Miller County’s top lawman has been suspended from office following an executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp Monday.

Sheriff Richard Morgan was suspended from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office for 60 days, which immediately went into effect.

Morgan was arrested on sexual battery and violation of oath by public officer charges following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A committee appointed by Kemp — which consisted of Attorney General Chris Carr, Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell and Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk — made the recommendation for suspension.

The Pataula Judicial Circuit chief judge will appoint someone to take over Morgan’s duties during his suspension.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
Clayton Pafford
Tallahassee man convicted of severely abusing two year old
Teen with loaded gun arrested at Gene Cox Stadium
Teen with loaded gun arrested at Gene Cox Stadium
Another housing hiccup: Second FAMU dorm emptied
The Rattlers begin their fall football camp ahead of the 2022 season.
FAMU releases statement about Rattler football team

Latest News

Arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder.
UPDATE: Man in custody after Saturday night shooting on Tower Road in Tallahassee
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Quincy Police investigate drive-by shooting that left 18-year-old dead
Newly-obtained court documents are shedding a light on what transpired outside a home in...
New details emerge in 2021 shootout, double homicide at Monticello home
House in Jefferson Co. is site of two murders, exactly one year apart