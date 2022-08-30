Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: Aug. 30, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

Fewer showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon, but some are still developing, and still possible this evening.

Rain chances will rise again tomorrow through the weekend, with good chances of scattered, mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The tropics are mostly quiet.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.