Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: Aug. 30, 2022
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

Fewer showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon, but some are still developing, and still possible this evening.

Rain chances will rise again tomorrow through the weekend, with good chances of scattered, mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The tropics are mostly quiet.

