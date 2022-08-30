Recounts confirm razor-thin margin, candidate advances in Leon Co. Commission race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A machine recount Saturday and a hand recount Monday morning confirmed the results of the extremely tight race for second place in the election for Leon County Commission Seat 2.

The recounts, automatically triggered because the margin was so close, showed Christian Caban with 883 votes, 13 more than Lynda Bell at 870, the same margin as the unofficial count finalized on election night.

“Nothing has changed at all,” said Alex Mosca, Leon County Supervisor of Elections Public Information Specialist. “There’s 13 votes separating the two candidates.”

The Leon County election canvassing board confirmed the results Monday morning. That means Caban will advance to a November runoff with the first place finisher, Hannah Crow, who drew 1,447 votes in the District 2 county commission race.

Caban told WCTV he’s grateful to be advancing to the general election.

“I’m really looking forward to continuing to fight and forward making sure District 2 is heard,” he said.

He also said he wants to continue to focus on the issues.

“We need to create better jobs. We really need to focus on our infrastructure, and we need to continue to create equitable access for our youth.”

Caban’s opponent, Hannah Crow, says this election proved just how important voter turnout is.

“Every single vote matters,” Crow said.

Crow said she’s excited to continue campaigning up until November, and will be encouraging voters to show up at the polls.

“All of the things that our district faces, I just want them to know that I am there for them and I’m ready to listen and bring those things to the table,” she said.

The primary results will be officially certified on Tuesday.

