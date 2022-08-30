Semi vs semi crash in Jackson County

Semi vs Semi crash in Jackson County.
Semi vs Semi crash in Jackson County.(FHP)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash late Monday morning on County Road 162 and Bumpnose Road that involved two semi-trucks.

The first semi-truck that was driven by a 30-year-old man was traveling eastbound on County Road 162 around 11 a.m., according to FHP. The second semi-truck that was being driven by a 72-year-old man was “attempting to back” westbound on County Road 162 onto Bumpnose Road.

The front of the first semi-truck hit the trailer that the second backing truck was pulling, which caused the trailer to detach. Images provided to WCTV showed the trailer destroyed from the impact.

Both drivers and the passenger in the second truck had minor injuries, according to FHP.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Caption

Most Read

Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
Clayton Pafford
Tallahassee man convicted of severely abusing two year old
Teen with loaded gun arrested at Gene Cox Stadium
Teen with loaded gun arrested at Gene Cox Stadium
Another housing hiccup: Second FAMU dorm emptied
The Rattlers begin their fall football camp ahead of the 2022 season.
FAMU releases statement about Rattler football team

Latest News

Semi vs Semi crash in Jackson County.
SEMI vs SEMI crash in Jackson County
Decatur County
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash
SUV left the roadway, crashed and caught on fire.
1 person airlifted after car caught on fire on I-10
"On Aug. 11 the contractor plans to close the northernmost SR 31/Madison Highway bridge (the...
Lowndes Co: Traffic pattern changing at I-75, Exit 11 interchange