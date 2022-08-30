Semi vs Semi crash in Jackson County.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash late Monday morning on County Road 162 and Bumpnose Road that involved two semi-trucks.

The first semi-truck that was driven by a 30-year-old man was traveling eastbound on County Road 162 around 11 a.m., according to FHP. The second semi-truck that was being driven by a 72-year-old man was “attempting to back” westbound on County Road 162 onto Bumpnose Road.

The front of the first semi-truck hit the trailer that the second backing truck was pulling, which caused the trailer to detach. Images provided to WCTV showed the trailer destroyed from the impact.

Both drivers and the passenger in the second truck had minor injuries, according to FHP.

