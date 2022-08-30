Suspect arrested for two recent deadly shootings in Quincy

By WCTV Staff and Raghad Hamad
Published: Aug. 30, 2022
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Late Monday, Quincy Police announced the arrest of a suspect for two recent deadly shootings in the community less than a week apart.

Investigators say Arderrious Smith, 23, faces first-degree murder charges in the Aug.21 killing of Quadre Kirkland.

Police say 20-year-old Kirkland was found shot in the early morning hours, next to a bullet-riddled car, in the area of US-90 and South Jackson St.

The Quincy police department says Smith will also be charged in the Aug. 26 death of 18-year-old Shanti Lewis.

Officers say Lewis was shot and killed while driving on West Crawford St. near South 9th St. Investigators say Smith opened fire from his car while driving behind and then next to Lewis.

“We would not and could not rest until the individual responsible for these deaths was brought to justice,” Quincy police said in a statement announcing the arrest.

“This arrest is a testament to the effectiveness of the law enforcement community working hand-in-hand with our law enforcement partners, the State Attorney’s Office, and the community to prevent and solve community-related problems together, as well as to hold those accountable who violate the laws of our state,” said Chief Timothy Ashley.

