Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well.

Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two dozen complaints across at least two counties regarding his company. The allegations began in Lowndes, but now officials with TCSO say alleged victims have come forward with similar stories about Ward.

One local woman told WCTV her family has dreamed of having a pool. Ashley Morris signed a contract with Ward last year in June paying a $20,856 deposit. Morris said she then paid Ward an additional $20,000 in November 2021, and a final payment of $14,000 in April 2022.

She shared photos and video of the unfinished work, including landscaping around where the pool was supposed to be.

“Mr. Ward has been contracted over here to do some work,” Capt. Tim Watkins with TCSO said. “He has received payment for that work and he has yet to provide the services that he was paid for.”

Watkins said there are at least three other families in the area with the same story. However, he said Ward came highly recommended to the alleged victims from former customers.

“Other people had their pools done and raved about his work. Unfortunately, I don’t know what financial difficulties he’s fallen into, but he’s failed to provide the services in at least these four victims’ cases,” Capt. Watkins said.

Morris said that there has been a Facebook page made entitled “Victims of Quality Pools/Max Ward,” and that there are at least 78 people in the group.

We reached out to the contact number for the business Quality Pools & Patio and no one answered. According to Google the company is permanently closed.

