Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County

Jerry Maxwell Ward
Jerry Maxwell Ward(Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well.

Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two dozen complaints across at least two counties regarding his company. The allegations began in Lowndes, but now officials with TCSO say alleged victims have come forward with similar stories about Ward.

One local woman told WCTV her family has dreamed of having a pool. Ashley Morris signed a contract with Ward last year in June paying a $20,856 deposit. Morris said she then paid Ward an additional $20,000 in November 2021, and a final payment of $14,000 in April 2022.

She shared photos and video of the unfinished work, including landscaping around where the pool was supposed to be.

“Mr. Ward has been contracted over here to do some work,” Capt. Tim Watkins with TCSO said. “He has received payment for that work and he has yet to provide the services that he was paid for.”

Watkins said there are at least three other families in the area with the same story. However, he said Ward came highly recommended to the alleged victims from former customers.

“Other people had their pools done and raved about his work. Unfortunately, I don’t know what financial difficulties he’s fallen into, but he’s failed to provide the services in at least these four victims’ cases,” Capt. Watkins said.

Morris said that there has been a Facebook page made entitled “Victims of Quality Pools/Max Ward,” and that there are at least 78 people in the group.

We reached out to the contact number for the business Quality Pools & Patio and no one answered. According to Google the company is permanently closed.

For our previous coverage click here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder.
UPDATE: Man in custody after Saturday night shooting on Tower Road in Tallahassee
Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Clayton Pafford
Tallahassee man convicted of severely abusing two year old
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Quincy Police investigate drive-by shooting that left 18-year-old dead

Latest News

“The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South...
The Usual Suspects - August 28, 2022
The Rattlers begin their fall football camp ahead of the 2022 season.
FAMU releases statement about Rattler football team
Another housing hiccup: Second FAMU dorm emptied
Teen with loaded gun arrested at Gene Cox Stadium
Teen with loaded gun arrested at Gene Cox Stadium