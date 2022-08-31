Gas rollback event held in Tallahassee

Americans for Prosperity Florida held their gas rollback event Wednesday at the Marathon on...
Americans for Prosperity Florida held their gas rollback event Wednesday at the Marathon on Mahan Drive lowering prices to $2.38 a gallon.(Gray Stations)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Americans for Prosperity Florida held their gas rollback event Wednesday at the Marathon on Mahan Drive lowering prices to $2.38, the average price per gallon of unleaded when President Joe Biden took office on January 1, 2021.

“We’re trying to show how inflation has increased and how it’s hurting real Americans,” Skylar Zander, state director of Americans for Prosperity, said. “Folks can come in and we can have a conversation and they can reach out to their elected officials and make a difference.”

The lowered prices were only in place from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, but the group wanted to hammer home the “shock factor,” discuss the reasons, and solutions for inflation.

“We want Congress and the President to hear from real average Americans about what’s hurting them and why it’s hurting them,” Zander said.

WCTV reached out to the White House for comment on the event that serviced between 100 and 150 people and has not heard back.

