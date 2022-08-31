GBI investigating possible Brooks Co. shooting

GBI investigating possible Brooks Co. shooting
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is currently investigating a possible shooting that happened on Tuesday in Brooks County, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 30, at about 5:30 p.m., Thomas County Deputies received a report of an aggravated assault that happened in the 300 block of Martin Rd in Boston.

When deputies arrived, they found evidence that a possible shooting had occurred.

A joint investigation was initiated into the possible death of Andrew Hill. Investigators said Hill’s body was found early Wednesday in Brooks County.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the GBI Region 9 Office and U. S. Marshal’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

