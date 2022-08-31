Leon Circuit Judge reprimanded by Florida Supreme Court

Judge Barbara Hobbs faces a series of allegations that she violated judicial canons, according to a notice of charges filed Tuesday in the Florida Supreme Court by a panel of the state Judicial Qualifications Commission. (Photo: Leon County 2nd Judicial Circuit website)(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Second Circuit Judge Barbara Hobbs received a public reprimand from the Florida Supreme Court Wednesday for misconduct following her son’s 2019 arrest.

Hobbs stood silently during the four-minute reprimand and whispered her thanks to justices at its conclusion.

“You allowed personal attachments and loyalty to overcome your ethical obligations as a judge,” Chief Justice Carlos Muniz said. “These actions violated the canons of judicial conduct which are the ethical rules of the road for judges.”

The Florida Supreme Court found Hobbs guilty of misconduct for serving as her son’s attorney during a police interview the night of his arrest for a shooting in June 2019.  Hobbs was also found guilty of failing to properly supervise her judicial assistant who sat at counsel table at the son’s court hearings and allowed him unsupervised access to a secure area of the courthouse when those charges were still pending.

“Our court’s written opinion in your case acknowledged that your misconduct occurred in the context of a challenging and stressful time for your family. I note that again today,” Chief Justice Muniz said.

The Chief Justice said Hobbs’ discipline-free record as a judge and lawyer over the last 40 years as well as testimony about her “high standing and service to the community” partly explain why Hobbs’ misconduct didn’t warrant her removal from the bench.

In addition to the public reprimand, Hobbs was fined $30,000, suspended without pay for 60 days, and ordered to attend an employee management program.

Leon County Clerk of Courts records show Hobbs’ son, Justin Haynes, entered a plea to lesser charges earlier this year and Florida Department of Corrections records show he is currently serving a ten-year prison sentence for shooting into a building.

