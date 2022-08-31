Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 31

High rain chances will last through the rest of the work week, but what about the Labor Day weekend? Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast.
By Mike McCall and Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will stay high for most of the work week as a cold front was over central Georgia as of earlier Wednesday. The front had a hand of increased coverage of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon which even prompted a few flood advisories and severe thunderstorm warnings.

The rain coverage and intensity will decrease throughout Wednesday evening with lows back into the 70s. Rain chances will increase again for Thursday with odds at 80% with highs near 90.

Rain chances will slowly decrease through the holiday weekend. The odds will be at 70% Saturday, 60% Sunday, and 50% on Labor Day. Highs inland will mainly be near 90. Lows will stay in the 70s.

A 50-50 chance of scattered showers and storms will remain next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s.

