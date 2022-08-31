Charlie Crist resigns from Congress

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. Representative and former Florida governor Charlie Crist said he will resign from Congress, WCTV confirmed late Wednesday morning. CNN reported his intent to resign earlier Wednesday.

WCTV received a copy of his resignation letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (PDF format). The resignation will take effect at the end of Wednesday.

“Serving as the Representative of Florida’s 13th Congressional District has been an honor and a privilege,” Crist said in the statement.

The resignation would free up time for Crist to work on his gubernatorial campaign against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to CNN.

Crist was elected in 2016 to represent Florida’s 13th Congressional District, which includes most of Pinellas County and a portion of Pasco County. He was reelected in 2018 and 2020.

Crist was also governor of The Sunshine State as a Republican from 2007 through 2011.

He ran for U.S. Senate in 2010 as a Republican, but decided to run as an Independent before the primary election. Marco Rubio won the Republican nomination and then the senate race against Crist.

This story was updated with confirmation from Crist’s office of his resignation, and included embedded links to the statement and copy of the letter sent to the U.S. Speaker of the House.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.