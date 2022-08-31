Single-car crash on I-10 near Mahan left one passenger hospitalized

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash on Tuesday evening on I-10 at Mahan Drive.

According to FHP, the incident happened a little after 5 p.m. when a box truck was traveling westbound on I-10.

For an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the truck which caused the vehicle to overturn.

FHP said the driver suffered from minor injuries while the passenger was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

No further information was released. Stay tuned for any updates.

