Sunken mystery: Rusted truck pulled from Chattahoochee River

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are working to figure out how a ragged and rusted red pickup from Iowa wound up in the Chattahoochee River.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman spotted the vehicle Monday in the river at Neal’s Landing Park.

Dive and search and rescue teams were called in. Tuesday morning, a towing company pulled the truck out of the river.

The truck is covered in rust and debris, its windshield is gone, and it appears to have been in the water for quite some time. The sheriff’s office says it has Iowa license plats.

Detectives made contact with the owner and say they are now working with the Benton County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to investigate further.

