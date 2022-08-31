THREAD: FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson addresses media after meeting with FAMU Football Team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dominic Miranda and Jacob Murphey are covering the recent compliance/eligibility/certification concerns coming out of the Florida A&M football program over the last several days. Below you’ll find a thread of Dominic Miranda’s tweets during Dr. Larry Robinson’s press conference following his meeting with FAMU Football players where they discussed these issues.

Jacob Murphey and Dominic Miranda will both have stories covering FAMU President Dr. Robinson and FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons’ responses to the open letter the FAMU Football team penned to Dr. Robinson as well as the expectations/reaction to the meeting that was held on WCTV tonight at 11.

First, Willie Simmons’ response to his team’s letter to Dr. Robinson as well as his and his players’ expectations for the meeting with Dr. Robinson.

Now, a thread of Dr. Robinson’s press conference with media at the conclusion of the hour-plus long meeting he had with the Florida A&M Football team.

“Very productive meeting with football team. It was great to hear their concerns.” — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 30, 2022

“I just want them to know our commitment to their success. I wanted to talk to them in person. I got a little bit more of a sense of the passion and urgency. I wanted to look them in the eye and address them directly.” — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 30, 2022

“We had the opportunity to listen to them and respond to them as well. I think it was a very understanding dialogue. I’m thankful for the professional manner of the football players.” — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 30, 2022

“There is one compliance officer in athletics. There is help there as well. We have also made a commitment to additional staff. We should have 2 additional people in the next 30-45 days.” — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 30, 2022

“There will be an additional 5 people (6 total) solely focused on compliance in athletics. Academic advising is separate. We have committed to 2 additional people in academic advising related to athletics.” — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 30, 2022

“2 additions in academic staff. 5 additions to compliance staff. Focused on athletics.” — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 30, 2022

“The misconception that people may have that we’re not supportive of @FAMUAthletics is disturbing.” — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 30, 2022

“Talking to them directly gave me a better indication of what their concerns are. I wanted to hear from the young men directly and that’s what I had the opportunity to do.” — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 30, 2022

“For those who feel like they were academically misadvised, we are working on that. It’s different for student-athletes than it is the average student. We’re making sure our team is working on the students behalf” — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 30, 2022

“For compliance staff additions— looking at next 45-60 days. For everyone else the end of the Fall semester. It’s not as easy as it might sound, but we’re doing our best.” — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 30, 2022

“The basic issue is how many resources we have. We have to be very mindful of how we allocate those resources for maximum impact.” — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 30, 2022

“It’s an ongoing process. We don’t want to send the wrong message to the @NCAA. We are diligently working to resolve this issue.” — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 30, 2022

Dr. Robinson says players will have an allocation of 4 tickets for family rather than 2. That was a concern of the Football team brought up in the open letter to Dr. Robinson. — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 30, 2022

Again, Dominic Miranda and Jacob Murphey both will have reports tonight on WCTV at 11.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.