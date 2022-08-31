WCTV Super Six: Power ranking Big Bend and South Georgia football (8/30)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda unveil their picks for the top six high school football teams in Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia. This weeks list includes powerhouses like Valdosta, Lincoln, Florida High, Thomas County Central, Brooks County, Bainbridge, Madison County, Colquitt County, Lowndes and Wakulla as well as newer names like St. John Paul II and Robert F. Munroe.

