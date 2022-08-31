WCTV Super Six: Power ranking Big Bend and South Georgia football (8/30)

WCTV Super Six
WCTV Super Six(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda unveil their picks for the top six high school football teams in Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia. This weeks list includes powerhouses like Valdosta, Lincoln, Florida High, Thomas County Central, Brooks County, Bainbridge, Madison County, Colquitt County, Lowndes and Wakulla as well as newer names like St. John Paul II and Robert F. Munroe.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for two separate murders in Quincy.
Suspect arrested for two recent deadly shootings in Quincy
Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
Jerry Maxwell Ward
UPDATE: Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County
The Rattlers begin their fall football camp ahead of the 2022 season.
LATEST: FAMU releases statement about Rattler football team
Clayton Pafford
Tallahassee man convicted of severely abusing two year old

Latest News

The St. John Paul II Panthers host the University Christian Christians from Jacksonville at...
JP2 takes down Rickards 35-33 in Thursday night Season Opener
We’re going to be keeping a close eye on the fans and student sections across our area. At the...
Football Friday Night introduces “Battle for the Banner”, awarded to best Student Section during 2022 season
Cairo Football
New Faces, Different Places: Cairo Lifer David Coleman excited to lead Syrupmakers Football
New Gadsden County Head Football Coach Victor Winters addresses the community at his...
New Faces, Different Places: Victor Winters looks to build Jaguars into perennial contender