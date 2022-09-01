‘Casanova Scammer’ sentenced for swindling women through dating sites

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A man accused of posing as a surgeon and swindling women on dating sites out of more than a million dollars was just sentenced in Tallahassee’s federal court.

Brian Wedgeworth, who investigators dubbed the “Casanova Scammer,” was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Two of his victims testified at the sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon and both say they are still trying to get their finances back on track.

One victim called the year she met Wedgeworth “the worst year of her life.”

Another victim told the judge Wedgeworth “ripped out our souls.” She said she had prayed Wedgeworth would be caught so he couldn’t victimize other women. “He’s not going to change,” she said, “there’s something evil in his soul.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Wedgeworth has more than a dozen aliases and scammed more than 30 women out of more than $1.3 million dollars. Prosecutors say he made promises to women to get them to send him money and buy him expensive watches and jewelry.

Wedgeworth apologized in court Thursday, saying he had hurt many good women.

“This case has been a tremendous eye-opener,” he told the judge.

Wedgeworth pleaded guilty in May to 25 counts of fraud, identity theft, and money laundering.

