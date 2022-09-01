College not a necessity to take advantage of 529 savings plans

Congress likely to expand how you can use the funds from specialized savings
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A 529 plan is a tax-advantaged investment plan that allows you to save money for future education costs. If the account beneficiary does not go to college, there are still options for using the funds without tax penalties.

Robert Farrington, the founder of The College Investor, said a 529 plan has uses in addition to college.

“You could use a 529 plan to pay for K-12 private education. You can use it for trade school, vocational schools,” Farrington explained. “You can actually even use a little bit of it for student loan repayment in the future.”

Farrington said Congress keeps expanding how you can use the money, and he predicts there will be even more options in the future.

Farrington advised parents to set up a plan even if their child might not go to college. You could always change the beneficiary to another child or even a future grandchild.

Investor.gov has an introduction to 529 plans and other free resources on their site.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Barbara Hobbs faces a series of allegations that she violated judicial canons, according...
Leon Circuit Judge reprimanded by Florida Supreme Court
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Truck pulled from Chattahoochee River
Sunken mystery: Rusted truck pulled from Chattahoochee River
Jerry Maxwell Ward
UPDATE: Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Single-car crash on I-10 near Mahan left one passenger hospitalized

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
The Route Fire threatens a large home near Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires
Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, police say
The Humane Society of Sarasota County has been caring for 18 beagle puppies rescued from a...
WATCH: Beagles rescued from breeding facility touch grass, feel the sun for the first time
WATCH: 'Winnie the Pooh' horror film releases first trailer