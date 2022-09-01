FDA approves new COVID booster

FDA approves new COVID booster
By Staci Inez
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FDA authorized a new COVID-19 booster aimed at attacking Omicron strains of the virus as of Aug. 31, 2022.

The Florida Department of Health reported that 60% of people in Leon County have been vaccinated as of last week.

Doctors spoke to WCTV about who should get this latest shot.

Dr. Daniel Van Durme with FSU’s College of Medicine said because the virus mutates the new booster is a great step in reducing serious illness.

