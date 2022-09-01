Florida DOH announces new Narcan distribution initiative

By Madison Glaser
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health is working to get more lifesaving tools into the hands of people responding to overdoses.

DOH said it will now provide 1,500 Narcan kits to 16 counties throughout Florida including Gadsden, Hamilton and Jefferson Counties.

The next phase will extend the initiative even further to all 67 counties in the state.

Disc Village employees spoke with us today about why this is so important.

“If that you’re it on somebody and you’re unsure if they’re overdosing, it’s not going to affect them in any way,” Disc Village Director Jennifer Travieso said. “Kind of the same sense that if we walked up to a situation and somebody is unresponsive you would immediately call 911. In this case, you would want to use Narcan first and then have someone call 911 and stay with that individual until first responders come.”

Disc Village offers free Narcan kits as part of its own program.

More information about how to recognize an overdose can be found by clicking here.

