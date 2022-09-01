FSU holding career fair for students seeking part-time jobs

Nearly 60 vendors were in attendance for students seeking part-time opportunities.
By Madison Glaser
Sep. 1, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University is giving students an opportunity to meet and connect directly with hiring recruiters.

Health Care organizations, different restaurants and campus recreational organizations are just a few of the options available to students who attend the career fair.

Some students even walked out of the fair with a job or internship.

“There are employers who are offering on-the-spot interviews and job offers so it’s definitely an opportunity for students to receive those,” Program Director for Employer Relations Shereada Harrell said.

FSU will hold its next career fair on September 20, and more than 100 organizations are expected to attend.

